But for me, the highlight of CES 2017 was the long-awaited arrival of high-dynamic-range PC monitors. HDR displays offer deeper blacks and a brighter, vastly wider array of colors to create gloriously vivid images. Sadly, there’s no way to show the difference when you’re looking at pictures of an HDR screen on a non-HDR monitor.
LG and Dell each unveiled HDR monitors aimed at creative professionals. On the gaming side, AMD revealed a new FreeSync 2 standard that helps HDR monitors achieve their fullest potential, while Nvidia’s first HDR G-Sync monitors are basically the holy grail of displays, with 144Hz refresh rates, HDR, 4K resolutions, cutting-edge Quantum Dot technology, 1,000 nits of brightness, and (of course) G-Sync. Oh my.
I saw the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ—one of the HDR G-Sync displays—in person, and one explosion scene was so brilliant that my brain instinctively forced me to cover my eyes and lurch backwards to protect myself. It could feel warmth that wasn’t there. Dig it.