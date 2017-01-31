Hardware, hardware everywhere

Thanks to CES, January was a monumental month for new PC hardware. This year’s show birthed all sorts of exotic laptops, the first details about AMD’s enthusiast-class Radeon Vega graphics cards, a brewing processor war, HDR on PCs, and much, much more—the most wild of which we’ll detail here.

But while CES reigned supreme in January, it didn’t reign alone. After the show doors closed, we also witnessed a new 86-inch monitor, sleek Linux laptops, and the rogue appearance of a full-fat version of the Radeon RX 460’s graphics processor. Delicious. Let’s dig in!