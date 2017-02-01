Tim Cook: Apple may take legal action over immigration restrictions

After sending an email to employees expressing Apple’s opposition to the Trump administration’s new immigration restrictions, Apple CEO Tim Cook is now making a forceful stand.

“More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds,” Cook told the Wall Street Journal. “That’s what makes us special. We ought to pause and really think deeply through that.”

Cook isn’t just vocally opposing the restrictions on refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Apple is also considering legal action. It’s unclear exactly what form that action would take, with Cook telling the WSJ that the company “wants to be constructive and productive.”

The executive order has directly affected Apple employees, who have reached out to Cook to share their stories and make sure Apple leadership is aware of the immigration ban’s real-world impact.

Other tech companies are also considering legal action or have already acted. Amazon is backing a lawsuit against the Trump administration brought by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, announced on Monday.

“This executive order is one we do not support,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in a letter to employees. “Our public policy team in D.C. has reached out to senior administration officials to make our opposition clear. We’ve also reached out to congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to explore legislative options. Our legal team has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington State Attorney General who will be filing suit against the order. We are working other legal options as well.”

