News

HP's 15-inch Spectre x360 features upgraded hardware and a new look for 2017

The most dramatic updates include a higher-res display and a much bigger battery.

|

Reviews Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
HP Spectre x360 15 unboxing: A new year, a new look   (10:55)
More for you to like:
Asus ZenBook Flip review: This budget 2-in-1 offers enormous value Asus ZenBook Flip review: This... (1:32)
HP Spectre x360 review: A sequel that outdoes the original HP Spectre x360 review: A sequel... (1:34)
Asus ZenBook 3 review: This compact laptop puts the MacBook on the ropes, but doesn't deliver a KO Asus ZenBook 3 review: This... (1:48)
The Full Nerd Episode 1: GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC The Full Nerd Episode 1: GeForce... (57:42)
LG Gram 15 review: This laptop is beyond ultraportable LG Gram 15 review: This laptop is... (1:57)
Hands-on with HP's new Spectre X360 15 Hands-on with HP's new Spectre... (2:39)
Pulling the 2017 version of HP's premium 15-inch 2-in-1 from its packaging reveals some notable differences versus last year's model.
HP Spectre x360 15 unboxing: A new year, a new look (10:55)
More like this

In anticipation of our coming review, we decided to haul HP’s refreshed 15-inch Spectre x360 2-in-1 out of its box and compare its against last year’s model.

Some updates you can’t see, of course. All configurations now feature a Core i7 dual-core processor, discrete GPU (Nvidia’s GTX 940MX), and a 79.2-watt-hour battery. The latter is a nice upgrade from the previous generation's 63WHr version. All models get a 4K UHD screen.

What you can see are a smaller footprint and narrower bezel, and a slight increase in thickness. The 2017 Spectre x360 15 also has lost two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a mini-DisplayPort in favor of a single USB-C 5Gbps port. It’s gained 4 ounces, though, for a total weight of 4.43 pounds.

As you might suspect, these updates raise the price of the base model, which still features 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Previously, this line started at $1,150 for a full HD screen and Core i5 CPU with integrated graphics, but with the 4K screen and discrete graphics it now begins at $1,280.

That said, rival laptops with quad-core parts and a touchscreen (like the Dell XPS 15) start at $1,600—so HP may keep its lock on consumers who want a premium, portable 15.6-inch laptop with good battery life at a reasonable price. We’ll find out how this new hardware holds up soon enough.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Alaina Yee is a reviews editor for PCWorld, TechHive, Macworld, and Greenbot. You can reach her on Twitter at @morphingball.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon