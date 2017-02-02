Opinion

Watch War of the Worlds: Siri and Alexa are frenemies, China stops stupid drones and more

Our fearless editors face off on tough tech topics.

Will AI assistants ever talk to each other? Has China figured out how to stop stupid drones? Tyler Larson, Susie Ochs, and Melissa Riofrio weigh in on these and other tech topics.
Will Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant ever be able to talk to each other? Is broadband internet as important as water and electricity? We have it out on these topics and others in War of the Worlds, our new weekly video series that’s part talk show, part game show, and part cross-platform debate. This week, Executive Editors Susie Ochs of Macworld and Melissa Riofrio of PCWorld  face off on the following topics:

  • Apple, Google, IBM, and others want their AI assistants to get along
  • China may have found a way to stop drones from being stupid
  • Amazon Channel wants to be a streaming star
  • Rural broadband: As vital as water and electricity?
  • Why PC sales keep dropping
  • How to use emoji to describe the next Apple iPhone announcement

This story, "Watch War of the Worlds: Siri and Alexa are frenemies, China stops stupid drones and more" was originally published by Macworld.

