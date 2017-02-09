The Full Nerd: Episode 16: Who killed PC audio, and will soundcards ever be a thing again?

This week on The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by special guest Ryan Schlieper of Creative Labs as we dig into the greatest mystery of all: Who really killed PC gaming audio?

Schlieper and the crew also cover the state of the audio API wars, why 3D positional audio suddenly matters again, and ponder the future of dedicated soundcards.

Finally, Gordon tells us why using the front panel plug on your PC just sucks. Have a question? Drop it in the comments or email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll answer it in the next episode. Watch the Full Nerd Episode 16 on YouTube right here or just click the Play button below.

If you prefer just the audio, you can also listen to the Full Nerd on Soundcloud.com.

Subscribe!

You can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes, where you can review us right here. We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

To find previous episodes of The Full Nerd, go here or visit our SoundCloud page for the audio edition. And you can always send us feedback about anything you hear on the show.