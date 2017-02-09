Opinion

The Full Nerd: Episode 16: Who killed PC audio, and will soundcards ever be a thing again?

Creative Lab's Ryan Schlieper drops by and talks all things PC audio with the Full Nerd crew

Credit: IDG
This week on The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by special guest Ryan Schlieper of Creative Labs as we dig into the greatest mystery of all: Who really killed PC gaming audio?

Schlieper and the crew also cover the state of the audio API wars, why 3D positional audio suddenly matters again, and ponder the future of dedicated soundcards.

Finally, Gordon tells us why using the front panel plug on your PC just sucks. Have a question? Drop it in the comments or email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll answer it in the next episode. Watch the Full Nerd Episode 16 on YouTube right here or just click the Play button below.

If you prefer just the audio, you can also listen to the Full Nerd on Soundcloud.com.

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

