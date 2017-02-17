Videopac C7010 Chess Module (1983)

What we know as the Magnavox Odyssey 2 (1979) in the U.S. first launched as the Philips Videopac G7000 in Europe. It included a fairly wimpy Intel 8048 CPU and 64 bytes of RAM (even less than the Atari 2600). When it came to playing a computationally intensive game of computer Chess, the Videopac couldn’t cut it, so developers devised an add-on computer module permanently wired to the game cartridge. The module included an 8-bit, 4.43MHz NSC800 CPU and 2KB of RAM. It was an expensive solution, but at least it made playing chess possible.

Unlike every other example in our survey, this co-processor wasn’t small enough to hide inside a game cartridge itself, but it does provide the most extreme example of single-use game expansion hardware I’ve ever seen.