If you count its Japanese origins, the Nintendo Entertainment System’s hardware design remained on the market from 1983 all the way to 1995. The secret to the NES’s amazing lifespan was its reliance on embedded cartridge chips called Memory Management Controllers (MMC), of which Nintendo released seven over the years.
The most advanced of these, MMC5, included an extra 1K of RAM and a large grab-bag of memory manipulation tricks to allow games with superior graphical richness. The U.S. release of Castlevania III notably included a MMC5 chip, which allowed detailed stained-glass backgrounds and smooth vertical scrolling, among other benefits.