Changing the game

Mods are big part of the reason why PC gaming’s so great, but not all mods are created equal.

All fan-made mods released in the Steam Workshop or Nexus Mods deserve to be celebrated. Every visual upgrade, every gameplay tweak, every new costume or campaign or character gives you deeper, more direct control over your gameplay, and that’s worthy of the highest praise possible.

Some mods, though, bend and twist the very fabric of a game, turning it into something else—and oftentimes, something better. A select few mods don’t just breathe new life into a game, they create new games, and every now and then they inspire entirely new genres. These are the most influential “total conversion” mods of all time.