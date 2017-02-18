The Full Nerd Episode 17: Vega vs. GTX 1080 Ti, Ryzen Rumors, and GDC preview

This week on The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Hayden Dingman and Adam Patrick Murray and Brad Chacos talk about AMD and Nvidia's upcoming events and whether it means we'll be seeing AMD Vega vs. GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or not.

And yes, both events are on the same day so OMG: Do you go to Taylor Swift's post Grammy party or Katy Perry's? What's a nerd to do to avoid getting caught up in a west coast, east coast pop rivalry?

With the window fast approaching for AMD's long awaited Ryzen, the crew goes Full Nerd on the the latest Ryzen rumors and what it means for gamers, enthusiasts and cheapskates. Gordon also takes the latest alleged Ryzen benchmarks and tries to make sense of them against Intel's best chips.

Finally, gaming sifu Hayden Dingman gives us a breakdown of what to expect at this year's Game Developers Conference.

