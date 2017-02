This keyboard from Alinshi is flexible, soft, silent, waterproof, dustproof, lightweight, roll-up-able, portable and easy to store. If you're looking for a travel keyboard you can take with you and won't have to worry too much about, this one might fit the bill, especially when you consider it's been discounted 58% to just $13. See the discounted keyboard on Amazon.

This story, "58% off Alinshi Foldable Soft Silicone USB Waterproof Keyboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.