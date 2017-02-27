video

A closer look at the LG G6's fancy dual camera features

LG has made good use of the G6's 18:9 aspect display in its camera software. Here's a quick first look.

|

LG G6 Camera Close-Up   (3:47)
One of the best ways LG takes advantage of its unique 18:9 display is in the camera. Let's take a closer look.
LG G6 Camera Close-Up (3:47)
As with the LG G5 and V20, the G6 has two cameras—one standard, one wide-angle. Unlike those phones, the wide-angle camera isn’t a lower-resolution, lower-quality sideshow to the standard camera. On the G6, both cameras have the same 13MP sensor, so you get the same quality no matter which one you pick. 

While LG’s camera software has been quite good for awhile now—especially the manual controls—they’ve made some adjustments to take advantage of the new 18:9 aspect ratio display. The extra room is used for a “film strip” down the side during regular shooting, or for a variety of useful modes when shooting square photos (as the display is exactly the ratio of two squares side-by-side). 

Check out the above video for a quick run-through of the various features and modes. 

This story, "A closer look at the LG G6's fancy dual camera features" was originally published by Greenbot.

Jason has written professionally about technology and video games for almost 20 years. His goal in life is to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.

