War of the Worlds Episode 5: Apple's iPhone-inspired toilets, Intel vs. AMD, and more

Our fearless editors face off on tough tech topics.

Ryzen pricing, Apple Park opening, Spectacles for the masses, and more! | War of the Worlds Ep 5
PCWorld's Alaina Yee and Macworld's Roman Loyola face off over Apple Park's name, Ryzen's hype train, Snap's Spectacles, and a potential cyberwarfare Geneva Convention.
Ryzen pricing, Apple Park opening, Spectacles for the masses, and more! | War of the Worlds Ep 5
Just what does the opening of Apple's new headquarters mean for the company? Are the competitive prices and announced benchmarks for Ryzen enough to keep its hype train chugging along? We're back for another episode of War of the Worlds, our new weekly video series that's part talk show, part game show, and part cross-platform debate. For this round, PCWorld's Alaina Yee and Macworld's Roman Loyola go head-to-head on the following topics:

  • Apple Park's opening (and that name...)
  • Can anticipation for Ryzen run out?
  • Using Google Express through Google Home
  • Have Snapchat Spectacles lost their appeal?
  • The viability of a cyberwarfare Geneva Convention

This story, "War of the Worlds Episode 5: Apple's iPhone-inspired toilets, Intel vs. AMD, and more" was originally published by Macworld.

