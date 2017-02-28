War of the Worlds Episode 5: Apple's iPhone-inspired toilets, Intel vs. AMD, and more

Just what does the opening of Apple's new headquarters mean for the company? Are the competitive prices and announced benchmarks for Ryzen enough to keep its hype train chugging along? We're back for another episode of War of the Worlds, our new weekly video series that's part talk show, part game show, and part cross-platform debate. For this round, PCWorld's Alaina Yee and Macworld's Roman Loyola go head-to-head on the following topics:

Apple Park's opening (and that name...)

Can anticipation for Ryzen run out?

Using Google Express through Google Home

Have Snapchat Spectacles lost their appeal?

The viability of a cyberwarfare Geneva Convention

