Samsung's Evo+ 128GB microSD card has dropped to $40 at B&H

Wednesday is a good day to bump up the storage on your smartphone. B&H Photo and Video is selling the Samsung 128GB Evo+ microSDXC memory card for $40. This card has an MSRP of $90 and is also on sale at Best Buy for $60 if you can’t grab it at B&H.

This card is part of Samsung’s popular EVO+ brand. It’s a class 10, Ultra High Speed Class 1 (UHS-1) card with a maximum read speed of 80 megabytes per second and a write speed of 10MB/s. B&H says there’s also an adapter included for those who need to fit the card in a full-size SD slot.

Samsung says the card is waterproof—able to survive up to 72 hours in seawater, as well as magnet- and X-ray proof. I’ve never tested the ability of my SD cards to stand up to water, but the magnet and x-ray proofing aren’t really anything to get excited about. If SD cards generally couldn’t stand up to that kind of scanning, we’d see a lot of upset people coming out of airport security on a daily basis.

[Today’s deal: Samsung 128GB EVO+ UHS-I microSDXC U1 Memory Card (Class 10) with Adapter]