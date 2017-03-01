News

Ford thinks beyond cars for future mobility

The automaker believes cars can only get you so far: the rest is up to personal mobility vehicles.

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
We stepped onto Ford's Carr-E prototype for a joyride   (1:59)
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
The Carr-E is one of Ford's visions for a personal mobility, last mile solution.
We stepped onto Ford's Carr-E prototype for a joyride (1:59)
More like this

At first glance, you may mistake the small circular machine at Ford’s Mobile World Congress booth for a Rumba. But you would be wrong. It's called the Carr-E, and is one of Ford’s prototypes for a future personal mobility vehicle.

The Carr-E is the brainchild of Kilan Vas, a Ford systems engineer based in Cologne, Germany. Vas built Carr-E as part of Ford's "Last Mile Mobility Challenge." The competition asked employees to come up with an electric prototype that would make commuting easier in places where a car is not permitted or impractical. Carr-E was one of the finalists.

About the same size as a tire, Carr-E is meant to fit in the trunk of a car. It can carry a load of up to 120 kilograms at a max speed of 11km/hr and has a range of 22 kilometers, which should be plenty of juice to get you through the last leg of your journey. It's also possible to put Carr-E into "drone mode" and have it follow you around, something that might be useful when you have heavy luggage.

Ford Carr-E Magdalena Petrova

Ford's Carr-E personal mobility prototype on display at the company's booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 28, 2017.

Also featured at Ford's "City of Tomorrow" booth was the TriCiti, a folding electric tricycle and another finalist of the Last Mile Mobility Challenge. Like Carr-E, TriCiti can also be ridden or used to carry goods. 

Ford TriCiti Magdalena Petrova

Ford's TriCiti personal mobility prototype on display at the company's booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 28, 2017.

But what garnered the most attention at Ford's booth is a demo the company called "Autolivery." Users were strapped into a VR headset and watched as a self-driving van and a drone worked together to deliver the last forgotten ingredient at a dinner party. 

Ford isn't the only carmaker trying to expand to last mile mobility solutions. At CES in January, we got a chance to test out Honda's self-balancing Uni-Cub, which will get you to your destination at about 6.4 kilometers per hour.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon