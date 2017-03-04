Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
20% off When you Pre-Order Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - (XBOX ONE, PS4) - Deal Alert

Now available for pre-order, if you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial -- get one here) you'll see the price drop an extra 20% on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (PlayStation 4 or Xbox One). Price drop activates when you add it to your cart, and sinks the price from $59.99 to $39.99.

Experience total freedom of choice in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, the ultimate military shooter set in a massive open world setting.  The Santa Blanca drug cartel has transformed the beautiful South American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state, leading to lawlessness, fear, and rampant violence. With their corrosive influence growing, the cartel plagues the citizens of Bolivia but all hope is not lost. The Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, are tasked to combat the cartel and save the country from collapse.  See the discounted Ghost Recon Wildlands on Amazon.

This story, "20% off When you Pre-Order Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - (XBOX ONE, PS4) - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

