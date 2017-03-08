News

Renault's electric Trezor concept is a race car of the road

It packs 350 hp and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds. Vroom!

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
Renault's Trezor concept is the race car of the road   (1:07)
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
The all-electric Trezor borrows technology from Renault's Formula E race cars and can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 4 seconds.
Renault's Trezor concept is the race car of the road (1:07)
More like this

Renault is making electric cars look good. The French automaker's Trezor electric coupé has a low, wide body that resembles a stalking predator, and given that it goes from 0 to 100km/h in less than 4 seconds, the prey won't be able to run very far. The vehicle borrows its electric motor and regenerative breaking system from Renault's Formula E racing cars and runs on two batteries, each with its own cooling system. 

Renault Trezor Renault

Renault's Trezor concept sports coupé. 

In true Parisian style, the car's interior was designed with romance in mind. Everything from the windshield to the leather seats, and even the wood trimmings is red. According to Renault, the Trezor is supposed to remind you of falling in love.

As with all futuristic cars now days, the Trezor can be operated in three modes: neutral, sport, and autonomous. While in autonomous mode, the wheel will actually expand in width, to create a bigger screen on which the driver can enjoy a movie. 

As a concept, the Trezor isn't likely to end up on the road, but maybe some of its features will trickle down to Renault's production cars. Just maybe not the blazing red interior. 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon