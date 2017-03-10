News

Micro Center is selling the Core i5-7600K for $200

It's about $40 cheaper than you'll find elsewhere for this budget-friendly processor.

Contributor, PCWorld |

Intel Core i5-7600k box microcenter
Credit: Micro Center
Don't call it a theme, but just like yesterday, today's deal is one for the PC builders. Micro Center is currently selling an unlocked, VR-friendly Intel Core i5-7600K Kaby Lake processor for $200. That's $70 off the sticker price and another $40 down from what you'll find right now on Amazon and Newegg.

There is a catch: This deal is in-store only. Micro Center's 25 locations are scattered nationwide, however, so you may be lucky enough to live near one.

The i5-7600K is an overclockable 3.8GHz Kaby Lake processor that comes with four cores and four threads, a TDP of 91 watts, and Intel HD 630 Graphics. Overall, it's a solid processor for anyone looking to build a standard-use PC, as well as a good choice for budget gamers. AnandTech got into the details with the i5-7600K and found that it performed about as well as a "mildly overclocked Core i5-6600K" from the Skylake era. The only advantage the 7600K had was on power savings, but performance was about equal.

That squares with our look at the Core i7-7700K in January. We found that Kaby Lake chips in general give you a little bit better performance for around the same price as a Skylake chip. When it's cheaper than a Skylake chip (the 6600K is going for about $220 on Amazon right now), that extra gain is even sweeter.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

