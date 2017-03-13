Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

16% off AVerCapture HD 1080p Game Stream Video Capture Device - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

game capture
Credit: Amazon
More like this

AVerCapture HD is a USB capture card that can record and stream Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, WiiU or PC gameplay up to full HD 1080p with HDMI and component input. It features built in H.264 hardware encoder for ultra-low latency to perfectly synchronize gameplay and voice commentary. AVerCapture HD requires less CPU processing power and generates smaller MP4/H.264 format files in full HD 1080p, resulting in a faster processing and post-editing experience. With the TimeShift function, never miss out on the epic moment by simply click-and-drag to record retroactively. Time Shift function is available within 1 hour buffer. AVerMedia RECentral (Included) software provides intuitive settings for live streaming to YouTube, Twitch, Ustream and etc, directly from your own account. The typical list price has been reduced 16% on Amazon to $90.99. See this deal on Amazon.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • AVerMedia AVerCapture HD, Game Streaming and Game Capture, High Definition 1080p, Ultra Low Latency, H.264 Hardware Encoding Game Recorder - USB Video Capture (GL310)

    $90.99 MSRP $108.30
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon