Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

55% off Gears of War 4 for Xbox One - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

gearsofwar4 xboxone
Credit: Amazon
More like this

A new saga begins for one of the most acclaimed video game franchises in history. After narrowly escaping an attack on their village, JD Fenix and his friends, Kait and Del, must rescue the ones they love and discover the source of a monstrous new enemy. In Gears of War 4 for Xbox One, enjoy two-player co-op with friends locally via split-screen or over Xbox Live. Player 2 can select either Kait or Del. Team up with four others and battle wave after wave of increasingly difficult enemies by choosing your combat class, leveling up your skills and deploying fortifications anywhere on the map. Compete online in new and favorite game types, all at 60fps on dedicated servers. A new visible ranking system means fairer matchmaking for social, competitive and professional players alike. The typical list price has been reduced significantly on Amazon to just $27.29, for now. See this deal on Amazon.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Gears of War 4 - Xbox One

    $28.16 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon