Staples dropped the price of this HP 15-inch Notebook to $500

Staples has a nice sale on a solid daily driver for those in the market for a new laptop. The HP Notebook 15-AY163NR is on sale this week for $500, $150 off the suggested price and about $60 to $100 cheaper than what you can find elsewhere right now.

The notebook features a 15.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution. That is admittedly not great when 1080p displays are so commonplace, but the rest of the specs make up for it.

At the heart of this PC is the dual-core 2.7GHz Intel “Kaby Lake” Core i7-7500U. It also has 8GB of RAM and a healthy 1 terabyte hard drive spinning at 5,400 RPM. There’s a DVD drive (part of the reason this laptop pushes to the heavy side), and Intel HD 620 integrated graphics. HP says you can expect about 6 hours and change for battery life.

This laptop is a little on the heavy side hitting our upper tolerance limit of 5 pounds for an everyday grab-and-go laptop.

Similar to other HP laptops we’ve seen—like this distant cousin—the Notebook 15 comes packing some bloat including a 30-day free trial of McAfee LiveSafe and one year’s worth of 25GB of Dropbox storage. The Dropbox offer sounds nice, but it’s only for a year and you can get a full terabyte of cloud storage from the company for about $100 per year.

Nevertheless, if you can stand a bit of bloat this laptop is worth a look.