News

Staples dropped the price of this HP 15-inch Notebook to $500

This 15-inch notebook from HP has ho-hum display resolution, but the Kaby Lake processor and sizable hard drive make up for it.

Contributor, PCWorld |

hp notebook 15 ay163nr
Credit: Staples
More like this

Staples has a nice sale on a solid daily driver for those in the market for a new laptop. The HP Notebook 15-AY163NR is on sale this week for $500, $150 off the suggested price and about $60 to $100 cheaper than what you can find elsewhere right now.

The notebook features a 15.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution. That is admittedly not great when 1080p displays are so commonplace, but the rest of the specs make up for it.

At the heart of this PC is the dual-core 2.7GHz Intel “Kaby Lake” Core i7-7500U. It also has 8GB of RAM and a healthy 1 terabyte hard drive spinning at 5,400 RPM. There’s a DVD drive (part of the reason this laptop pushes to the heavy side), and Intel HD 620 integrated graphics. HP says you can expect about 6 hours and change for battery life.

This laptop is a little on the heavy side hitting our upper tolerance limit of 5 pounds for an everyday grab-and-go laptop. 

Similar to other HP laptops we’ve seen—like this distant cousin—the Notebook 15 comes packing some bloat including a 30-day free trial of McAfee LiveSafe and one year’s worth of 25GB of Dropbox storage. The Dropbox offer sounds nice, but it’s only for a year and you can get a full terabyte of cloud storage from the company for about $100 per year.

Nevertheless, if you can stand a bit of bloat this laptop is worth a look.

hpnotebook15 HP

Today’s deal: HP Notebook 15 with Core i7, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD for $500 ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon