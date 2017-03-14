Playing the name game with Intel’s object recognition software

Intel does a lot of the heavy lifting to power some of our most-used products, working silently behind the scenes to make things run. But South by Southwest is far from a subtle, behind-the-scenes kind of place—and Intel’s pop-up lounge was full of demos that showed off what the company is doing in the AI space.

My favorite demo may not have been flashy, but it showed off a key component of machine learning: object recognition. I held up a series of photos showing a wide variety of stuff—animals, people, vehicles, household items, plants—and the software correctly named it all. It also told me how confident it was in its answer, and many objects were named with 100-percent accuracy.

The demo was limited to just 20 objects, but the full scale of Intel’s platform can process many, many more. This tech is key to the development of self-driving cars, and Intel has partnered with other engineers in that space to get more autonomous cars on the road. And if you’re a developer, you can even tap into Intel’s Deep Learning SDK to bring object recognition to your apps. Check out the video above for more.