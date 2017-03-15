Car vending machine

When I first saw Carvana's colossal "car vending machine," I had no idea why this company I've never heard of would put a car in a vending machine. But it turns out that what seems like a ridiculous stunt is an actual used-car dealership with a location in Austin. Carvana really does operate car vending machines, though they're not exactly like the one than the one that popped up across the street from the Austin Convention Center. Instead, you pick out a car to buy online, then head to Carvana's dealership to pick it up by inserting a coin in a vending machine. That triggers the car's descent in a glass elevator. This is a totally bizarre way to buy a car, but I would've never known about it had I not seen this gigantic vending machine with a car inside, so. Kudos, Carvana.