Will robots ever become indistinguishable from humans, as sci-fi films would suggest? Maybe, but we’re not exactly close—at least not if the creepy robot conversation I saw at SXSW is any indication. Osaka University brought two robots to Austin to show off technology that powers robot-to-robot conversations. Eventually that technology can be used to support human-to-robot conversations, but it looks like this is still in its early days. The robots spoke in, well, robot voices, and their conversation was stilted and about a totally unnatural topic, urban gardening vs. rural farming. I’m intrigued by where this technology could go, but this demo was the creepiest thing I saw at SXSW.