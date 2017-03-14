Exclusive no more: PlayStation 4 games are coming to the PC via PlayStation Now

Late last August, Sony brought its PlayStation Now game streaming service over to the PC. It was expensive, sure, at $20 a month—but hey, for the first time ever you could play a selection of PlayStation 3 games on your computer. The Last of Us, Uncharted, Ico, all playable.

The deal will get even sweeter soon. According to Sony, you’ll be able to play modern PlayStation 4 titles through PlayStation Now later this year. On your PC. From the announcement:

“We’re excited to announce that PS Now’s catalog is set to grow even further, as we’ll be expanding to include a new platform: PlayStation 4 games. All of the games in the service, including PS4 games, will be included with a single PS Now subscription...In the next few weeks we’ll kick off a private test with PS4 games on PS Now. If you’re an active PS Now subscriber, keep an eye on your email in case you get an invitation.”

Sure, it’s not native support like Microsoft’s “Xbox Play Anywhere” program, and that $20 per month subscription fee is pretty steep. But if you’ve been holding out hope for Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, Until Dawn, or any of a dozen other PlayStation 4 exclusives to make their way to PC though, this might just be your best bet.

There's no firm word yet on which games will be included, nor whether the subscription fee will be increasing to accommodate more current content, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more. If nothing else you could always subscribe for a month or two, play every PS4 exclusive worth playing, and then cancel. Not bad if you’ve been avoiding an actual PS4 console purchase.