Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

27% off Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Backlit Multicolor Keyboard - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

gaming keyboard
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The Corsair STRAFE RGB mechanical gaming keyboard features 100% Cherry MX gaming key switches - Unique gold-cross point contacts for incredible reliability, durability, and precision.  Cherry MX Red key switches are extremely responsive, with a smooth, linear response and a wide actuation zone, and no audible click or tactile “bump”.  The keyboard features multi-color dynamic backlighting - Brilliant RGB backlighting that immerses you in the game with virtually unlimited lighting adjustability. It's fully programmable - reassign any key or set up the most extreme macros for advanced gaming. And a detachable soft-touch wrist rest provides the comfort you need for marathon gaming sessions. Gaming-grade circuitry provides 100% anti-ghosting and 104 key rollover on USB ensures no matter how fast your play, all your keypresses register. The list price of $149.99 has been reduced 27%, for now, to $110. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Backlit Multicolor Keyboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Backlit Multicolor LED, Cherry MX Red

    $110.00 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon