Spotify, Waze invade each other to seamlessly keep the music jamming on your commute

Waze and Spotify are joining forces to keep the tunes going while you’re rolling. Both services are now available within each companies’ respective apps. In other words, you can access Waze navigation within Spotify, or get at your playlists inside Waze, as long as both apps are installed on your device.

Waze

This new integration is available on Android only. The two companies haven’t said whether the new feature will land on iOS. If you don’t see the integration yet on your Android phone, it will show up in the coming weeks as it rolls out to all users.

When you’re using Waze, a Spotify icon will be visible inside the app. Tap it and the last song you were listening to will start playing automatically. If that selection isn’t what you were looking for, you’ll be able to rotate between your playlists. Anything beyond playlists will require you to jump into the Spotify app.

On the Spotify side, you’ll see a Waze icon at the top of the device; tap it to set up navigation without leaving Spotify. Waze navigation prompts will appear at the top of the Spotify interface during your trip. For a live map and other Waze-specific features, you’ll need to switch to the full Waze experience.

The story behind the story: It’s interesting to see one of the most popular turn-by-turn navigation apps partner with one of the most popular music streaming services. Especially since Google, which owns Waze, has Spotify rivals in Play Music and YouTube Music. Nevertheless, this is a perfect partnership. Not only are both services popular, but the services complement each other. Because who doesn’t need some good tunes to get through a commute or a trip to the mall with the kids?