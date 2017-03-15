One of Google Home’s biggest strengths is its ability to fill our homes with music on command. All we need to do is say, “OK Google, play Shape of You,” and it will dutifully comply, but if you don’t know what you’re in the mood to hear, the boundless options can be overwhelming. A new feature in the Google Home app is looking to help make it easier.

Joining Watch and Discover, there’s a new Listen tab in the Google Home app that is dedicated to finding just the right music at just the right time. As Google describes, the new section “shows you curated lists of ready-to-stream, personalized albums and playlists from your favorite music apps, like YouTube, Google Play Music, and Spotify. You’ll also find compatible music and audio apps you already have on your phone or tablet, as well as a section to discover new apps to download.”

It’s not all that dissimilar from the discovery tabs on Spotify and other music apps, but Listen on the Home does offer one big advantage: inclusivity. Since it’s pulling music from various sources, you get a tremendous variety of songs and artists to listen to, as well as suggestions for other services you might want to try. (Though Apple Music subscribers are still left out in the cold.)

The update should be live on all phones running the Google Home app, but if you’re not seeing it, you can side-load the Google-signed APK from APK Mirror.

Listen up: While this update doesn’t add any functionality to Google Home that wasn’t already there, it’s an effortless way to find some good tunes. The Home app’s new curated playlists are a great way to discover new music and hear songs you might have forgotten, and we love that it pulls tracks from a variety of sources. In fact, we’re listening to the Working From Home mix right now.

This story, "The Google Home app will now help you decide what song you want to hear" was originally published by Greenbot.