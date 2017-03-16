Netflix wants to be awesome on phones, with HDR support and mobile-specific video cuts

Popular video streaming service Netflix went global last year, and for 2017, the company's putting a focus on high-quality viewing experiences on small screens.

During a recent meeting with journalists to tout the release of Iron Fist—the company’s first series shot natively in HDR—Netflix product chief Neil Hunt appeared to reiterate the company’s interest in bringing high-dynamic range video to small screens, The Verge reports. In late February, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said Netflix will support HDR content on mobile devices that support it, starting with the upcoming LG G6, as reported by The Economic Times.

High dynamic range promises a greater color range for displays. This allows for colors that are truer than standard displays, as well as creating greater contrast with brighter whites and darker blacks. It sounds simple, yet truly is a sight to behold.

But HDR isn’t the only mobile enhancement Netflix is looking at.

Hunt says the company is thinking about tailoring some of its content for mobile devices. These would be special cuts designed for smaller screens. Broad vistas or wide angle shots could become tighter, for example, to make a greater impact on a 5-inch mobile display. Tailoring content for mobile devices is a standard practice for websites, but not common for film and television content. It's just musing at this point, however, Netflix has yet to decide whether it would actually go through with creating these mobile-specific versions.

The impact on you at home: LG introduced the G6 during Mobile World Congress in February hasn't announced a U.S. release date for the phone. Current speculation expects the phone to roll out before the end of April. Based on that (admittedly broad) schedule, Netflix should roll out HDR streaming on mobile in the coming weeks.