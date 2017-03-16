An anti-pollution scarf: WAIR Active

Fashion accessory or air-pollution mask? WAIR Active aims to be both. The scarves (for men and women) feature an anti-pollution mask and active air-filtration box and are said to be an upgrade from the French startup’s previous generation of neck wraps. The air-filtration box connects via Bluetooth to a mobile app, which alerts you when and where you should wear your WAIR. If that’s not enough, alerts — including notifications that it’s time to change the air filter — are also sent directly to the scarf. WAIR scarves will be available this spring and are available for preorder from €54 to €87 (about $57 to $93 U.S.).