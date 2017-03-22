Why you might want to skip Ubuntu 17.04

Linux users have one thing that often sets them apart from their Windows and Mac-using colleagues: They often spend a lot more time fixing things or finding out how to fix things. While this is great for hobbyists and enthusiasts, it’s not great for productivity. For people who need to get stuff done on their laptops and desktops, stability will often take precedence over new features.

Every two years, Canonical offers up a long-term support (LTS) version of the Ubuntu Linux distribution. This year (2017) is an odd year, meaning that while there will be a new version of Ubuntu coming in April, not everyone will want to upgrade. And that’s A-OK.

Why long-term support matters

Long-term support is just what it sounds like: a commitment by the maintainers of a piece of software that the version has legs. In the world of free and open-source software, a long-term support version is the closest you’ll get to a guarantee of continued functionality.

In the case of Ubuntu, long-term support versions are retired five years after their release. Using that model, Ubuntu 16.04 will be supported by Canonical until 2021. If you want to continue to get hardware and functionality support, you’ll have to upgrade to 18.04 in 2018. But even if you don’t upgrade next year, your PC will continue to get security updates until April 2021.

On top of that, when software vendors create packages that target Ubuntu, they tend to do so for the LTS version. Since LTS versions of Ubuntu are more predictably stable, a vendor can have greater confidence their software will run as expected.

Why you might not want to upgrade to 17.04

For professionals or businesses who are looking for stability and continuity, 17.04 isn’t the best version to install. Unlike the LTS versions of Ubuntu, minor versions only offer two years of support. That means you’ll be forced to upgrade to a new version of Ubuntu come 2019 if you want to keep your system secure and updated

For desktop users, Ubuntu’s official release notes for 17.04 don’t yet include any new features. (The new features for the core and server are pretty sparse as well.) Without new features for the Unity desktop or other applications, there’s not much to entice users to roll into the new version.

Why you might want to upgrade

It’s not all doom and gloom with the new Ubuntu. The new version is based on the 4.9 kernel, whereas Ubuntu 16.04 is based on the 4.4 kernel. If you’re running with the default kernel packages in Ubuntu and try upgrading your system with the commands apt update and apt upgrade, you might see a new kernel, but it will be a 4.4. kernel with a new set of patches.

If you want to roll with an updated kernel like the 4.10 kernel that was recently released, you can use the Linux-mainline PPA to get newer kernel packages. If you choose to go this route, do so with care and be sure to keep the kernel updated because Ubuntu doesn’t officially support kernels from the mainline PPA. Things can and will break by using an unsupported kernel.

If you’ve got an itch to try a new kernel or must have the latest-and-greatest stuff when it comes out, a rolling distribution like openSUSE Tumbleweed or Manjaro might be more to your liking.

The takeaway

At the end of the day, if you’re using Ubuntu as your daily driver for work, there’s little reason to upgrade come this April. Even if you’re looking for more cutting-edge features for the desktop, there aren’t a lot of reasons to upgrade either. (At least, not yet.)

If you want to help test new features or you really can’t get by without the newer kernel, by all means, make the move to version 17.04. There’s still a few weeks to go before it hits the web, so new features may be announced between now and release time. But if you’re happy with 16.04, I recommend sticking with it for now.