Best Buy is selling a 256GB SanDisk thumb drive for $55

You'll save about $13 compared to other retailers.

Contributor, PCWorld |

Best Buy has discounted the SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 flash drive again—the price is currently down to $55. The company claims this deal is $145 off the sticker price, but that's not quite accurate. That may have been its original price, but several online retailers are selling this storage drive for about $68.

Still, $55 is a good price for a healthy amount of storage you can slip onto your keyring. This thumb drive is a standard USB Type-A device, and not the newer and faster Type-C. Though that's a good thing at this stage of the game, as USB-C is far from universal. The Type-A port also retracts so you can carry an even more compact device when you need to.

The drive comes with SanDisk's SecureAccess software that provides 128-bit AES encryption for those who need it. Personally, I'm not a fan of onboard software on a thumb drive and try to blow it out when I can. It's not clear if you can do that with this drive.

As for speeds, SanDisk says it has a read speed of 100 megabytes per second, but several reviews around the web say its write speed is a good deal slower than that. That said, if you don't need blazing fast transfers and want a large amount of storage for as little cash as possible, this thumb drive is a solid choice.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

