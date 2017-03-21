If your budget is more H&M than Hermès, Apple also added to its line of woven nylon and fleuroelastomer Sport bands.
The nylon band now comes in a wide-stripe version for a sporty look at just $49 a pop. The wide-stripe version comes in six colors: orange, berry, red, pollen, Tahoe blue, and midnight blue. Apple also added three new colors to its $49 Sport band collection, camellia, pebble, and azure match your new silicone iPhone case.
To upgrade to leather, it’ll cost you $149 for a classic buckle option, now in three additional colors: sapphire, berry, and taupe to match your new leather iPhone case.
The new Apple Watch bands are available online now.