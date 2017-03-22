Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

64% off MOTA JETJAT Ultra Mini Drone with One Touch Take-Off & Landing - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

drone
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Experience first class flight with auto landing, takeoff, and hover with the push of a button, features never before seen in mini drones. ULTRA is smartphone ready – allowing a connection with your phone through Wi-Fi or remote control for crystal-clear video and photos. Use your phone as a display with the remote or complete flight control. The list price on the MOTA JETJAT mini drone has been reduced to just $47.38. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "64% off MOTA JETJAT Ultra Mini Drone with One Touch Take-Off & Landing - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • MOTA JETJAT Ultra Drone with One Touch Take-Off & Landing, Black

    $47.38 MSRP $129.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon