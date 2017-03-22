Windows 10 Creators Update could take months to roll out, data suggests

Users waiting for Windows 10's Creators Update, which is expected to release soon, may need to be patient. Data released Wednesday by AdDuplex suggests that Microsoft’s Windows 10 Anniversary Update took months to roll out to users after it was released last August, and the same pace could apply to the Creators Update.

AdDuplex, which runs its own ad network and sniffs the platforms on which its ads deploy, said it took about 4 months for 80 percent of Microsoft’s user base to migrate to the Anniversary Update, once Microsoft started sending it to users on August 2. Just a third of Windows users had received the update after two months, the firm found.

It’s no surprise the Anniversary Update rolled out gradually. The company has to spread out the downloads so its servers don't melt. “The Windows 10 Anniversary Update is being rolled out to Windows 10 PCs across the world in phases starting with the newer machines first,” Microsoft said in a blog post officially announcing the AU rollout last August.

If you want to receive updates more quickly, Microsoft’s traditionally offered an easy way: Go to Settings > Updates & Security > Windows Update, and click the Check for Updates button. It may still take a few hours or days for your PC to successfully signal Microsoft’s servers, but you should receive it soon.

Microsoft had not responded to a request for comment by press time.

Why this matters: Until the AdDuplex data was released, there was no information on the pace or scope of Windows 10's major upgrades. The Anniversary Update rollout's history suggests the average user may not see the Creators Update for many months, unless they actively hunt it down. Still, the data also shows Windows 10 users are marching forward fairly quickly and adopting new releases, which is a positive trend against Windows fragmentation.