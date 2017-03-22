Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

63% off Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

anker car charger
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Dual ports pump out 39W of power to simultaneously charge power-hungry USB devices at full speed. Charge compatible devices up to 80% in just 35 minutes with Quick Charge 3.0. Patented PowerIQ and VoltageBoost deliver high-speed charging to non-Quick Charge devices. Anker's Quick Charge Dual USB Car Charger is discounted right now to just $21.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "63% off Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Anker Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB Car Charger

    $21.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon