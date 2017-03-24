News

Dell's 28-inch 4K monitor is just $300 right now

Get a lot of pixels for much less cash than usual.

Contributor, PCWorld |

dell4kdisplay
Credit: Dell
More like this

The world may be excited about Dell’s stunning new 32-inch 8K monitor going on sale, but at the consumer level, everyone’s still barely living in a 4K world. Amazon’s trying to help change that a little today, however—it’s currently selling a Dell 28-inch 4K Ultra high-definition monitor for $300.

The Dell S2817QR features 3840x2160 resolution, a gamer-friendly refresh rate of 60Hz, and a 2ms response time. It’s also capable of taking in content from two different sources and displaying them simultaneously using picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture mode. 

On the back there are two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and one Mini DisplayPort. You get one USB 3.0 downstream connector, one USB 3.0 upstream connector, and one audio line-out, too. There are also dual 9 watt speakers built-in, and the stand has a tilt mechanism and built-in cable management if you like to neatly organize your wires.

Amazon’s price is really good considering most outlets are selling this device for $450 or more at the moment—the Microsoft Store recently sold out at the sale price of $499.

Dell 28-inch 4k monitor Deal of the Day Amazon.com

Today’s deal: Dell 28-inch 4K UHD display for $300 at Amazon ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon