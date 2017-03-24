This week in games: Mod fixes Nier: Automata PC woes, Up's house floats into Battlefield 1

So we’re about a month out from Christmas now and...wait, what? It’s only March? But we’ve already seen Nier, Mass Effect, Resident Evil, Stories Untold, Kona, with Thimbleweed Park and Yooka-Laylee right around the corner. Oh, and some Zelda game for our console cousins. Crazy.

Not as crazy as some of this news, though: Assassin’s Creed abandons the silver screen for the smaller screen, the Up house floats over war-torn France, and Fallout 4 VR is “the most incredible thing you’ve ever seen in your life.” Their words, not mine.

This is gaming news for March 20 to 24.

Nier-ly fixed

Nier: Automata is by all accounts an excellent game...unless you’re playing on PC, where it launched with all sorts of issues. Locked at 60 frames per second? Check. Cutscenes locked at 30? Check. Problems recognizing your actual monitor resolution in fullscreen? Check.

We’re still a ways off from an official fix it seems, but those who just can’t wait another moment can try out an unofficial community patch, developed by Steam user Kaldaien. It doesn’t fix every problem (I still get dropped frames in cutscenes), but it’s enough to make the game semi-playable.

Up, up, and away

Players just recently cracked Battlefield 1’s ridiculously complex Morse Code easter egg, and now another’s been discovered—this time in the recently released “They Shall Not Pass” expansion. Shoot some bottles on the Verdun Heights map, then shoot some weather vanes, and...the floating house from Pixar’s Up appears? No, seriously. Check out the video from Jackfrags below:

Quaaaaaake

Another week, another Quake Champions trailer.

Ciiiiiiiv

And more Civilization VI. The Persians and the Macedonians are both on the way, sometime in the near future—though, can we talk for a second about how bizarre Alexander the Great looks? Like, seriously creepy, especially when he leers at you.

It’s destiny...2

Kotaku got hold of a leaked Destiny 2 poster this week which seemingly indicates a September 8 release date for Bungie’s follow-up shooter. And, if you believe those other leaks Kotaku wrote about a few months ago, it’s coming to PC.

Cross your fingers?

Perfect storm

Okay, It’s still weird to call it a launch trailer when there’s two weeks until launch. And I’m still a bit peeved people need to repurchase Bulletstorm’s remaster even though the original is basically unplayable on modern machines.

That being said, here’s a “launch trailer.”

RIP Battle.net

It’s official: Blizzard finally dropped the Battle.net branding for its online services, after threatening to do so last year. It's a bit silly to feel emotional over a name change I guess, especially one that feels so dated. But hey, I played a lot of Diablo and Warcraft back in the day. Going to miss you and your stupid name, Battle.net.

Anyway, it’s called the “Blizzard App” now.

Ether Two

Ether One was a very polarizing, love-it-or-hate-it type of game. Regardless of where you came down on it though, I think you’d at least say: It had some great ideas. Ambitious ideas, even. And so I’m curious to see how The Occupation, the studio’s new game, turns out. This trailer’s got me intrigued, though there’s admittedly not much to go on—a bit of Orwell, a bit of BioShock Infinite, a bit of Three Days of the Condor.

More walls to run on

Okay we’ve heard about Battlefield 1. We’ve heard about Destiny 2. What’s left?

...Oh yeah, Titanfall 2, which is releasing its free “Colony Reborn” DLC next week. March 30, to be exact. Free remaster of Titanfall’s Colonymap, free new weapon, and a free trailer (below):

Virtual Commonwealth

Bethesda announced Fallout 4 VR at its E3 press conference last year and then it sort-of...disappeared. We’ve heard lots about Zenimax’s trial against Oculus, but that’s about as close as Bethesda’s come to VR in the nine months since.

Apparently Fallout 4 VR will feature at E3 again this year though, with Bethesda’s Pete Hines telling Hip Hop Gamer that it’s “the most incredible thing you’ve ever seen in your life.” Here’s hoping. (Via GameRant)

Another leap of faith

In case you thought the terrible reviews for December’s Assassin’s Creed movie were enough to make Ubisoft second-guess the whole endeavor, well, no such luck. Ubisoft’s Aymar Azaizia did a Reddit Q&A this week and basically confirmed a television show is in the works.

“It’s like the movie guys, we will take our time, to get sure we deliver something we can be proud of, but if you wonder if it’s on our plan...YES.“

Hopefully it’s not exactly “like the movie.”