A supporting cast of smaller features add value

Microsoft may have talked up the creativity aspects of the Windows 10 Creators Update, but some of the best things about Windows’ major releases are all the little conveniences that fly under the radar.

Some of these are truly new additions—USB Audio 2.0 support, for example—while others are once-buried features that have gained new prominence, like the family options breakout within Windows Defender. Some features only show up if you have the proper hardware—how’s that for a hidden feature?

With just an exception or two, I’ve tried not to duplicate the features we call out in our Windows 10 Creators Update review. We will also likely devote more time to some of these individual features over the coming months with how-to’s, tips, and tricks.

Gaming, 3D content creation, Cortana, Edge, Windows Ink: These may be the high points of the Windows 10 Creators Update, as evidenced by our review. But on the following slides we shine a light on some of the fun little features we couldn’t dive into in our main story. Heck, you might find these more valuable than anything else!