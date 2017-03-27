News

Asus' popular 144Hz gaming monitor has dropped to $205

This favorite among gamers of all stripes is now available on the cheap.

Contributor, PCWorld |

asusgaming2
Credit: Asus
Amazon is on a roll with monitor sales. Following up its recent sale of a Dell 4K monitor, the online retailer is selling one of the more popular gaming displays at a great price: The Asus VG248QE is available right now for $205. This monitor first showed up at CES 2013 and has been a popular choice ever since it rolled out.

The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, which Asus says gives games “ultra-smooth motion” even during busy scenes. It also has Asus GamePlus, a function that adds crosshair and timer overlays—the timer is helpful for real-time strategy games. It also features Nvidia’s 3D LightBoost that makes the LED backlight brighter for 3D games, and it’s Nvidia 3D Vision ready. Both of these features were a bigger deal in 2013, but if you still sneak on a pair of 3D glasses in the middle of the night to play Battlefield 3 or Witcher 2, you’ll be happy the features are there.

The back of the monitor packs a DisplayPort, DVI-D, and HDMI. It also has two 2-watt speakers built-in. The stand offers several handy features including swivel, pivot, tilt and a height adjustment that can add about four inches to the display.

asusgaming1 Asus

Today’s deal: Asus VG248QE for $205 at Amazon ]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

