How to get Windows 10 Creators Update: The release date and more

Windows 10 Creators Update has an official release date of April 11, but in reality it will roll out in waves. Here's how it will work.

On March 29 Microsoft announced that Insiders already have access to the Creators Update builds. Theoretically you could sign up as an Insider to get the new operating system right away. Remember, though, that Insiders are tech-savvy users who are comfortable running beta software that could be unstable. Microsoft expects Insiders to try new builds and provide feedback, so consider whether you're willing to commit to that. Also, the build you receive may not be the final one that ships April 11.

The other group getting the Creators Update on March 29 is Xbox One users. Xbox is integrating ever more with Windows 10, which makes sense given the OS's new emphasis on gaming. Of course, that version is meant for Xbox One hardware.

On April 11, do not expect all 400 million Windows 10 users to get the Creators Update at once. I can almost hear the servers beg for mercy. Instead, Microsoft will prioritize: Newer PCs that have the optimal specs for Windows 10 will get the Update first. Users who want to buy Windows 10 Creators Update will pay $120 for the Home version and $200 for the Pro.

Microsoft wouldn't elaborate further on the rollout, but we can make some educated guesses based on the Anniversary Update. According to the AdDuplex advertising network, that rollout took more than four months. (I'm thinking about the five-year-old PC I have at home and wondering how far back in line it will be.) But you could elect to get the Anniversary Update sooner via the Update settings, and Microsoft also provided an ISO file. We'll have to wait and see whether those options will be available this time around.

If you do nothing, the Creators Update will eventually show up in your Update settings and be ready to download. You'll also receive a notification that the update is ready.