News

You won't find a steering wheel or a driver on this autonomous shuttle

The shuttles run on public roads in Switzerland and are free to passengers

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
You won't find a steering wheel or a driver on this autonomous shuttle   (1:18)
More for you to like:
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Connected fridge snaps food pics Connected fridge snaps food pics (2:20)
Small, autonomous shuttles have been transporting passengers around Sion, Switzerland for free in an attempt to integrate autonomous vehicles into cities.
You won't find a steering wheel or a driver on this autonomous shuttle (1:18)
More like this

Visitors at Cebit in Hanover last week had a chance to do what some people in Switzerland have been doing for almost a year now: take a ride on an autonomous shuttle.  

The vehicle moves around using a number of video cameras and sensors. Two such shuttles have been operating in Sion since the summer of 2016, despite the program being shorty halted in September due to a small accident.

Although the shuttles do not require a driver, a safety attendant is on board at all times to make sure they run smoothly and to stop the vehicles in an emergency. 

The shuttles are build by french company, Navya, and the fleet management software is developed by Swiss start-up Bestmile. Testing in Switzerland is expected to continue until October. The hope being that data gathered from the experience will help to better integrate autonomous vehicles into urban settings. 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon