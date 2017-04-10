PCWorld's April Digital Edition: Ryzen Review—AMD is Back

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Edition. Available as single copies or as a yearlong subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Edition for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the April issue

Read our full review of the highly anticipated, Ryzen CPU—a multithreaded monster, and learn how to remove ransomware from your PC. Plus, every custom GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card revealed so far.

Other highights:

Consumer Watch: 5 things to know about the NSA’s foreign surveillance

5 things to know about the NSA’s foreign surveillance GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card: Every custom card revealed so far

Every custom card revealed so far Razer Blade Pro (2016) review: Now this is how you do a ‘Pro’ laptop

Now this is how you do a ‘Pro’ laptop Here's How: 5 alternative (and easier) ways to unlock your Android phone

Video highlights

Watch: We review the Razer Blade Pro (2016) and see Google’s wearable $350 Levi’s jacket. Plus, the rugged Matrice 200 series drones from DJI.

How to subscribe and start reading

Current subscribers can visit PCWorld.com/directions to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the April issue right away. We're also excited to announce that we upgraded our system for customer service and downloading issues. A password needs to be created and attached to your account. Go to pcworld.com/customer to create a password for your subscription.

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today, or to learn about other purchasing options visit PCWorld.com/magazines.