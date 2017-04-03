Best Buy has dropped the DualShock 4 PC/Mac starter kit to $40

Last summer, Sony finally enabled wire-free use of the DualShock 4 controller on the PC by releasing a USB dongle, and in December, Steam added support for it. For anyone who swears by the DualShock 4 and has been holding out, Best Buy has an interesting deal today: The big box retailer is selling a DualShock 4 wireless controller starter kit for PC and Mac for $40.

The box includes one DualShock 4 and the USB adapter required to interface with PCs. The package is intended for use with the PlayStation 4 Remote Play system that streams PS4 games to a PC, or with the PlayStation Now game streaming service. But it’ll work for Steam games that support it, too.

Sometimes these packages come with a trial subscription to PlayStation Now, but that’s not the case with this bundle.

For those who’ve already got a DualShock 4, Best Buy is also selling the DualShock 4 USB adapter by itself at a “clearance” price of $14—it debuted at $25 last August. If you’ve recently converted to the wondrous world of PC gaming, it’s a much better price for putting a previously well-loved peripheral back into use.

[ Today’s deal: DualShock 4 PC/Mac bundle for $40 at Best Buy ]