You can download the Creators Update April 5 for a head start on Windows 10

The first official method for downloading the Windows 10 Creators Update outside of the Windows Insider program starts on Wednesday, April 5. That's when anyone on build 1607 (the Anniversary Update) can download and run the Windows 10 Update Assistant to move to the latest and greatest.

Ian Paul/PCWorld The Windows 10 Update Assistant.

The Update Assistant is very simple to use. Grab the EXE file from Microsoft (make sure you're ready before you click this direct download link) and run it on Wednesday. If the Creators Update is available the Update Assistant will run you through the process.

Microsoft says this option is "intended for advanced users." It's really not that hard, however, if you aren't comfortable with doing more than running Windows Update, then you should probably wait for the Creators Update to roll out automatically to your machine.

Prior to Wednesday, the only way to get the Creators Update was to download build 15063 as a Windows Insider. For those already installing Fast ring updates, that build should be available to you.

The Creators Update will roll out automatically via Windows Update starting Tuesday, April 11. It may take some weeks, however, before the update arrives on your machine. You can try to prompt the upgrade by going to Start > Settings > Update & security > Windows Update >Check for updates. Another option, is to download the Windows 10 ISO on April 11 via the Media Creation Tool and upgrade that way.

The impact on you at home: The Creators Update brings a number of great new additions to PCs. You can read our full review of the Creators Update for all the details, but some of the highlights include Game Mode, Paint 3D, 4K Netflix streaming in Microsoft Edge, and a Cortana full-screen experience.