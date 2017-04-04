News

Politicians' web browsing history targeted after privacy vote

Privacy advocates raise money in an attempt to buy the browsing history of Republicans who voted to kill privacy rules for ISPs.

GoFundMe campaigns are trying to buy politicians' browsing history.
Two GoFundMe campaigns have raised more than US$290,000 in an effort to buy the web browsing histories of U.S. politicians after Congress voted to allow broadband providers to sell customers' personal information without their permission.

It's unclear if those efforts will succeed, however. Even though Congress scrapped the FCC's ISP privacy rules last week, the Telecommunications Act still prohibits telecom providers from selling personally identifiable information in many cases. 

After last week's vote, and President Donald Trump's signature on the congressional resolution Monday, there's some question about whether those prohibitions on selling personal data now apply to ISPs. Under FCC rules, ISPs technically aren't telecom providers.

