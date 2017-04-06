News

Newegg has knocked $100 off this BenQ 35-inch curved monitor

This curved monitor is about as cheap as you can currently get for a display of this size.

Contributor, PCWorld |

benqxr3501
Credit: BenQ
Among the massive curved monitors for gaming, BenQ displays were already pretty well-priced. Today, Newegg is selling a BenQ curved display for even less: Right now, you can get the BenQ XR3501 35-inch curved monitor with 2560x1080 resolution for $550

The deal is scheduled to end around 11:59 Pacific Time Thursday night, unless supplies sell out earlier.

The XR3501 has a 144Hz refresh rate with a 4ms response time, which is great for gaming. It's also got three different gaming presets: one for racing games, and two for first-person shooters. It also supports picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes, offers a low-blue light mode to help with eye strain during late night gaming sessions, and has a color engine designed to improve visibility in dark scenes. 

On the back, the monitor sports two HDMI 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2, and one DisplayPort 1.0, as well as a headphone and mic jack. The stand provides a -5 to 15-degree tilt.

BenQ may not be a universally known name, but it is a popular choice among gamers--and today's deal is about as good a price as you can currently get on a curved monitor of this size and at this resolution.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

