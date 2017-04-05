Google tweaks its Photos’ info interface to quickly show who’s in a pic

Google Photos’ algorithm for recognizing who is in your photos in uncannily good. Whether you have 100 or 10,000 pictures, it can quickly scan them and sort them by the people in your life, and it rarely misses. Now in the latest update, Google makes using this feature even better.

As first spotted by Android Police, Google Photos now shows you everyone it recognizes inside a photo before heading to a specific person’s page. When you’re browsing your main library, you can now tap on the info icon to view details about a particular pic, and it will still show you all of the people who has been tagged under a new People tab. Then, you need only tap on their picture to be taken to a page with any other photos they’re in.

You still can’t apply manual tags, and to remove a person that Google has recognized you’ll still need to go to their specific page, but the change will certainly help with navigation and organization of larger photo libraries. It’s unclear whether Google has added any new tricks to its algorithm as part of the change, but we don’t have many complaints in that department.

The new feature seems to only be live in the Android app and not on the web, so if you’re not seeing it, be sure to side-load the Google-signed APK from APKMirror.

Picture perfect: We love Google Photos. Not only is it an amazing free service, but Google continues to add features and make tweaks that only enhance the experience. This new change is a small one for sure, but it shows just how far ahead of the competition Google is with Photos. While other services are still struggling to perfect their recognition algorithms, Google is adding features that better incorporate theirs into our daily lives.

