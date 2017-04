Tweak App scaling

The G6’s unusual screen ratio means some apps and games might look a little weird. A few apps will exhibit graphical bugs, but others just have black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. LG has included a tool to change the scaling of apps so they’ll work on the taller screen. A floating action button provides quick access to this feature in all full-screen apps. You can also find a complete list of apps by going to Settings > Display > App scaling. Just pick an app and choose between 16.7:9, 16:9, and 18:9. Forcing full screen (18:9) can get rid of the black bars, but you lose a few pixels on the left and right. You’ll have to play around and see what looks best.