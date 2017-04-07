Samsung made an even better Galaxy S8+, but you can’t have it

In just a few weeks, Galaxy S8s will begin appearing in mailboxes, and people will be posting pictures and videos of their new phones to make all their Twitter followers and Facebook friends who don’t have one jealous. But even if you’re rocking the Galaxy S8+ with the upgraded Y50BT AKG headphones and packing a 256GB SD card, you still won’t have the best model money can buy.

According to a report by ET News, Samsung will be selling a souped-up version of the Galaxy S8+ in China and Korea that blows away the U.S. model. According to the report, the special edition handset will come with 128 GB of storage (up from 64GB) and 6GB of RAM (up from 4GB). Additionally, the phone will come bundled with a DeX Station, all for a price tag north of $1,000 (1,155,000 won).

While that seems like a lot of dough, keep in mind that the DeX sells on its own for $150, so the true price of the phone isn’t all that much more than the standard $850 Samsung is charging for the S8+. But before you go rushing to change your pre-order, ET News also reports that the model will only be available in China and Korea. The rest of the world will just have to look on in envy.

While it’s unclear why Samsung would limit such an awesome phone to two markets, it doesn’t seem like they need to rush to boost sales. The company announced that it is expecting first-quarter profits at just under 10 trillion won ($8.7 billion), which would be the biggest profit jump in three years and a whopping 48 percent year-on-year growth. And all that is before a single Galaxy S8 was sold.

Space and speed: Unlike Apple, which offers three sizes of every phone it sells, Samsung is only making a 64GB model available for purchase. While that might seem like plenty of space for most people, hardcore users will tell you how fast it can fill up. Thankfully, Samsung lets us pop in a memory card to handle all of the overflow, but we'd still jump at the chance to get a 128GB model. And since we all know how TouchWiz has a habit of getting slow over time, the extra RAM would certainly help with that. We're hoping Samsung has a change of heart and decides that the rest of the world could use a tricked-out S8+ too.

This story, "Samsung made an even better Galaxy S8+, but you can’t have it" was originally published by Greenbot.