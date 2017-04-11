News

Amazon has dropped the price on SanDisk portable storage

The sale includes a 256GB SD card for $120 and a 64GB USB flash drive for $13.

PCWorld |

SanDisk Ultra 256GB SD card
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Cloud storage may be what everyone talks about these days, but USB flash drives and SD cards aren’t dead yet, not by a long shot. If you need to expand the storage on a tablet or keep some files on your keyring, Amazon’s Gold Box deal today is just the ticket: Select SanDisk storage products are up to 35% off.

(Note that like with any Amazon Daily Deal, these prices can vanish before the end of the day if supplies run out.)

The standout item among the bunch is a 256GB microSD card for $120, one of the best prices we’ve seen (and the lowest to date on Amazon). Other worthwhile deals are a 64GB USB flash drive for $13 and a 128GB USB flash drive for $25, though some user reviews indicate the latter drive can get very warm due to its compact size.

As for the rest of the sale, we’d say to wait on any internal SSD purchases. If you have the luxury of time, you can definitely do better when purchasing a 256GB SSD, even given the rising prices of SSDs this year.

SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Amazon

[ Today’s deal: Select SanDisk storage products up to 35% off at Amazon ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon