Belarc Advisor

It’s tough to tweak your hardware and software settings without knowing your exact system composition to begin with. Belarc Advisor tells you in detail all about your hardware, software, patch status, security settings, networking inventory, and more. If you’re dealing with a new system for the first time, running a Belarc report can give you vital information in one place that it could take hours to collect the old-fashioned way. Are you doing some emergency tech support for your parents just before Thanksgiving dinner? Save yourself a headache and run Advisor first.

Advisor is aimed at the individual home user, but there are versions of Belarc software that can be used in a larger-scale office setting. If you’re an IT professional and you want to come to grips with your new working environment, look no further.