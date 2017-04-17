Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, and Halo Wars 2 are all on sale at the Windows Store

Microsoft recently launched its Spring Sale on the Windows Store, and it's one of the online outlets still selling Adobe Elements programs at a discount. That's not the deal we're going to be talking about here, however. Today's deal is for the gamers.

The Windows Store has some great deals on Microsoft Studios games (a.k.a. titles you won't find on Steam or GoG) until the end of Monday. All three of the games are part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program, which means you can buy them on your PC and also play them on the Xbox One.

First up is Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition for $39 ($21 off the regular price). When we reviewed this game, we called it "the best arcade racer of the modern era." At $39, it's well worth a look.

Next is Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition. Right now you can pick up that title for $52 ($28 off the regular price). We didn't love this game so much, but if you're into RTS and the Halo series, what do you care?

Finally, the standard edition of Gears of War 4 is half off at $30. You can also pick up the Ultimate Edition for $60 ($40 off). This is the first Gears developed by The Coalition and the first title to come to PCs since the original. (Incidentally, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition for Windows 10 is $15 right now.) We found it had some issues with pacing, but the core gameplay was great.

Microsoft Studios

[ Today's deal: Various games at the Windows Store for up to 50% off ]